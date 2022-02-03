Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,059 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.33.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $135.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.83. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

