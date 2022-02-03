Armada Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:AACI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Armada Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:AACI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AACI opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Armada Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80.

About Armada Acquisition Corp I

Armada Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Armada Acquisition Corp. I is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

