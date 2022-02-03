Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €8.40 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €8.40 ($9.44) price target by research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AT1. Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($6.97) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.19) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.09) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.54) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.44) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.02 ($7.89).

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €5.64 ($6.34) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €5.14 ($5.78) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($8.04). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

