Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Down 6.9% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $47.88 and last traded at $49.00. 12,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 712,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given purchased 655 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average is $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

