Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,875,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.15% of Sprout Social as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 71.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total transaction of $2,618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $131,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,570 shares of company stock worth $15,288,156. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.91. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.