Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $10.14 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,788 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 501.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.37.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $1,779,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $28,813,940. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $148.11 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $451.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

