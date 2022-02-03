Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $10.31 Million Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 561.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 68,095 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.17% of STAAR Surgical worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 21.1% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,646,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $495,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $17,004,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $3,984,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $73.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.61. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

