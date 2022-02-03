Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $11.16 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121,580 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 66.8% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $657,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 42.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 89,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 26,603 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 55.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,297,000 after acquiring an additional 131,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $148.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

