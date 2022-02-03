Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.39% of Magellan Health worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 52,786 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 818.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 31,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. Magellan Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.04 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.70.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.26%. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.