Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 13,790 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,790 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.02% of HealthStream worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 550.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in HealthStream in the third quarter worth $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter worth $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in HealthStream by 103,937.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Gordon bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

HSTM opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $758.75 million, a PE ratio of 104.53, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.44. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $31.11.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

