Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 9,243 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,243 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.17% of TriNet Group worth $10,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

TNET opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average is $93.52.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $44,633.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $163,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,445 shares of company stock worth $6,765,741. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.