Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) traded down 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 15,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASDRF)

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

