Assetmark Inc. Buys New Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The company had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

