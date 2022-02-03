Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,698,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,738,000 after purchasing an additional 186,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $149.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.69.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

