Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Workday by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

WDAY stock opened at $242.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.72. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,698.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

