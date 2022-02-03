Assetmark Inc. Purchases 813 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 159.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,878,000 after buying an additional 185,548 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,264,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 139,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 128,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $33.20.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

