Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,031,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,104,000 after purchasing an additional 80,354 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 21.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,958,000 after purchasing an additional 521,628 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 42.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,454,000 after purchasing an additional 380,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 7.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,002,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,176,000 after purchasing an additional 69,627 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,474,000 after purchasing an additional 130,198 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $503,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $915,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,469. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SILK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $28.71 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

