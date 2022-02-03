Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.53% of Assure at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Assure alerts:

NASDAQ IONM traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.36. 942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29. Assure has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. Assure had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Assure will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.