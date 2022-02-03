AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a £115 ($154.61) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a £100 ($134.44) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($93.44) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($121.00) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a £105 ($141.17) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,713.08 ($130.59).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,582 ($115.38) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,492.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,582.47. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($90.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,523 ($128.03).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

