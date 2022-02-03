Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Atco in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This is a boost from Atco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Atco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.