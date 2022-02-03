Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 152,038 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 27,364 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVIR stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

