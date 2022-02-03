Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE ATTO traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.21. 4,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,393. Atento has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The company has a market cap of $363.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atento had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $368.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atento will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATTO. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atento during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atento by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atento by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atento during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,564,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Atento during the fourth quarter worth $5,900,000. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

