Atheios (ATH) Market Capitalization Achieves $17,339.16

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a total market cap of $17,339.16 and approximately $8.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 51,817,081 coins and its circulating supply is 47,123,746 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

