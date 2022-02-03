Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3,622.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

