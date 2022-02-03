Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AY. CIBC initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

AY opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

