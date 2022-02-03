AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Lifted to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Sidoti currently has $37.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AUDC. Barclays reduced their target price on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AudioCodes from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

AUDC opened at $28.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $905.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 65.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 3,235.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

