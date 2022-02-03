AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AUDC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of AUDC opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $905.83 million, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 3,235.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.