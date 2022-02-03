Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANZBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS ANZBY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.23. 69,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,809. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

