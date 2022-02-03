Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Mizuho

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALV. Barclays raised their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Autoliv from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.36.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $102.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.75. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $80.83 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average of $96.44.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

