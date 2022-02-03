Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Down 21.9% in January

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:AWX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Avalon has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15.
Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter.
About Avalon
Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.
