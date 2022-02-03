Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Down 21.9% in January

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:AWX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Avalon has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalon by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avalon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Avalon during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avalon by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avalon in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 10.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.