Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $169.42 and last traded at $169.86. 8,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 799,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.24.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $1,186,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

