AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Short Interest Update

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 728,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

NASDAQ:RCEL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 126,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. AVITA Medical has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 71.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AVITA Medical will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AVITA Medical by 408.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in AVITA Medical in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in AVITA Medical in the second quarter worth $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AVITA Medical in the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AVITA Medical in the third quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.