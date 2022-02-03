Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.63.

AXSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

AXSM traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.34. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Jeffs bought 3,950 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.