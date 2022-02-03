AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Get AZEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AZEK has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,512,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,073,000 after purchasing an additional 542,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in AZEK by 24.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,756,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $170,251,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 7.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,558,000 after purchasing an additional 238,266 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.