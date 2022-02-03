AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Upgraded to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $47.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $34.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.90. AZEK has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $649,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. CWM LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AZEK by 3,690.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

