B. Riley Weighs in on Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.82. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after buying an additional 2,933,091 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 928,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,581,000 after purchasing an additional 693,019 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 681.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 656,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 572,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 498,134 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

