Baader Bank Reiterates €46.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €41.69 ($46.84).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €42.82 ($48.11) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.61. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €27.86 ($31.30) and a 52-week high of €48.55 ($54.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.55.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

