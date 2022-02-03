Baiju Bhatt Sells 113,479 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $14.15. 22,442,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,408,508. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOOD. Mizuho began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

