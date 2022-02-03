Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) Short Interest Up 26.6% in January

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the December 31st total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 18.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BKKT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.07. 6,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,538,693. Bakkt has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $50.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 113,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,118,300.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKKT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

