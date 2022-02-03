Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 330 at Morgan Stanley

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 320 ($4.30) to GBX 330 ($4.44) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.84) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of LON:BBY opened at GBX 258.80 ($3.48) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of GBX 230.80 ($3.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.39). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 256.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 272.96.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

