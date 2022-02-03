Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 779.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160,808 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $16,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLL. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $7,378,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Ball by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 40,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $2,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock opened at $94.46 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

