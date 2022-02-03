Ball (NYSE:BLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $102.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ball Corp’s fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share and revenues both improved year over year and beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Ball Corp has been benefiting from the rising demand for beverage cans due to the shift in customer preference toward cans over other packaging formats. Thus, Ball Corp has been investing in expanding production capacity to meet this demand. Meanwhile, the associated higher start-up costs are likely to impact near-term results. Inflated raw material and labor costs add to the margin pressure. The ongoing supply chain issues might impair the company’s ability to meet the high levels of demand. Nevertheless, focus on launching new products and efforts to cut down costs will drive results. Robust backlog levels and business wins bode well for the Aerospace segment's performance.”

Get Ball alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLL. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46. Ball has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.24.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ball by 129.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.