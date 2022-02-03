Bamco Inc. NY Sells 12,744 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,434,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.65. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $48.63 and a 52 week high of $202.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The company had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $2,034,868.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $266,907.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,053 shares of company stock worth $9,096,718. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

