Bamco Inc. NY Takes $2.24 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $499,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 11.8% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS opened at $121.16 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.33.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

