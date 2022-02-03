Bamco Inc. NY Takes $2.24 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $499,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 11.8% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter.
GTLS opened at $121.16 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.33.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
