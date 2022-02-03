Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Banc of California in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.