Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE BLX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.38. 69,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,781. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLX. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 319,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

