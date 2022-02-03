Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $383.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.