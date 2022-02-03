Bank of Nova Scotia Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,961,000 after buying an additional 32,571 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,845,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,219,000 after acquiring an additional 161,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,152,000 after acquiring an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after acquiring an additional 700,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 981,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,683,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $83.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.71. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.81%.

MSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

