Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $348,000 in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter valued at $912,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. On average, analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

