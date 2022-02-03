Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 241 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth about $118,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOPE opened at $81.97 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average is $85.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

